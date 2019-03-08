Int’l Women’s Day observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 8, 2019 (BSS)- The International Women’s Day was
observed in port city and its adjacent districts in a befitting manner on
Friday with the focus on gender equality and empowerment of women.
The theme for International Women’s Day this year was “Think Equal, Build
Smart, Innovate for Change”, which puts innovation by women and girls, for
women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.
The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), district and upazila
administrations, Department of Women’s Affairs (DWA), different NGOs, socio-
cultural and professional bodies chalked out elaborate programmes in
observance of the day in all upazilas and districts.
The day’s programmes included releasing balloons, bringing out colourful
rallies, seminars, discussion meetings and cultural functions.
The CCC brought out a colourful rally carrying banners and festoons and
formed a hour-long human chain on Chattogram Press Club premises. The rally
ended on the city corporation premises after parading different city streets.
The day was observed with a fresh vow to ensure equal participation of
women in development, economy, governance, policy making affairs and
different professions for building a middle-income Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Nari Progoti Sanga, Chattogram brought out a colourful rally
from city’s DC Hill premises which paraded different city streets.
The speakers emphasized the need for freeing society from gender
discrimination to establish a non-discriminatory and equitable society.
They thanked the present government for taking various steps to ensure
women empowerment and establishing equal rights for them. They called for
enhancing social dignity and honor for women.