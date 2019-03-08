Int’l Women’s Day observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 8, 2019 (BSS)- The International Women’s Day was

observed in port city and its adjacent districts in a befitting manner on

Friday with the focus on gender equality and empowerment of women.

The theme for International Women’s Day this year was “Think Equal, Build

Smart, Innovate for Change”, which puts innovation by women and girls, for

women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), district and upazila

administrations, Department of Women’s Affairs (DWA), different NGOs, socio-

cultural and professional bodies chalked out elaborate programmes in

observance of the day in all upazilas and districts.

The day’s programmes included releasing balloons, bringing out colourful

rallies, seminars, discussion meetings and cultural functions.

The CCC brought out a colourful rally carrying banners and festoons and

formed a hour-long human chain on Chattogram Press Club premises. The rally

ended on the city corporation premises after parading different city streets.

The day was observed with a fresh vow to ensure equal participation of

women in development, economy, governance, policy making affairs and

different professions for building a middle-income Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Nari Progoti Sanga, Chattogram brought out a colourful rally

from city’s DC Hill premises which paraded different city streets.

The speakers emphasized the need for freeing society from gender

discrimination to establish a non-discriminatory and equitable society.

They thanked the present government for taking various steps to ensure

women empowerment and establishing equal rights for them. They called for

enhancing social dignity and honor for women.