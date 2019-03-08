Fundamentalism, terrorism hinder women advancement: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, Mar 08, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today identified fundamentalism, militancy and terrorism as the major stumbling blocks on the way to women advancement.

“We should raise our voice against fundamentalism, militancy and terrorism to pave the way for smooth access of women to all spheres of development,” she said while speaking at a meeting on the “Banker-SME Women Entrepreneurs Conference and Product Display-2019′ at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in the city.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) organized the meeting for encouraging women to come forward in the income generating activities.

BB Governor Fazle Kabir, Deputy Governor SM Moniruzzaman and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) President Syed Mahbubur Rahman, among others, delivered speeches at the meeting while BB Executive Director M Abdur Rahim was in the chair.

Dr Dipu said Bangladeshi women are moving forward by participating in all sorts of development activates as various initiatives have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for empowering women.

“We will have to keep up the progress of women as they are playing a vital role to develop the country’s economy. Women are now playing roles as entrepreneurs or job holders,” she added.

The education minister urged all to extend their supports to supplement the efforts of the government for advancement of women.

Fazle Kabir said Bangladesh will have to turn its economy from import oriented to export oriented one in order to making Bangladesh a developed country in the world.

“We will have to focus on manufacturing industries for making the country’s economy export-oriented,” he added. The BB governor said the central bank has already asked the banks to provide entrepreneurship training in all branches across the country.

“Every branch will have to provide training to three women yearly. There are over 10,000 branches across the country. From the trained women, each branch will have to provide financial support to at least one woman,” he added.

He informed the amount of distributed credit among the women entrepreneurs increased to Taka 5,118 crore in 2018 from Taka 1,804 crore in 2010.

“That means, the amount of credit distribution in the nine years was increased by four times,” he added.

Besides, Fazle Kabir said, Taka 33,231 crore was distributed in nine years.