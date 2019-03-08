Doctors optimistic of Quader’s recovery within one-two weeks: Hanif

KUSHTIA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League acting general secretary
Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today said the physicians are optimistic of party’s
ailing general secretary Obaidul Quader’s recovery from illness within one-
two weeks.
“Physical state of Obaidul Quader is improving steadily. His condition is
now better than earlier. Physicians birdied Quader will recover his illness
within one or two weeks,” he told reporters after a view-exchange meeting
with local leaders and workers of the party at his residence in Kushtia town.
About the BNP’s politics, BNP will never be successful in waging movement
as the people have no involvement with them.
“BNP wants to wage movement for freeing its graft case convict fugitive
acting chairman Tarique Rahman,” Hanif said, adding that this movement has no
relations with people and their rights.
Kushtia Zila Parishad chairman Haji Rabiul Islam, district AL general
secretary Ajgar Ali and joint general secretary Faruk-uz-Jaman were present
on the occasion, among others.