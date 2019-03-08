5-day Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 8, 2019 (BSS)- A five-day Bangabandhu International

Cultural Festival began at Lalon Shah Open stage in the city yesterday

evening.

Organized by Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival Celebration

Committee, the festival is showcasing and screening documents both visual and

still picture related to the War of Liberation.

Language Veteran Abul Hossain and social activist Shaheen Akhter Rainy

addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest and special guest respectively

with President of Kabikunjo Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik in the chair.

Indian Drama Personality Probir Guha, Bangladesh’s drama personality Kazi

Shahed Hossain Dulal, Panel Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Shariful

Islam, city unit General Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Ariful Haque and

film producer Ahsan Kabeer also spoke on the occasion.

In his remarks, Abul Hossain said the festival will help to depict the

life and works of Bangabandhu along with his sacrifice and contribution to

the war of liberation before the young generation.

He urged the young generation to know about the life and works of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to get nation-building

inspiration in life.

The new generation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.

“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the

leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence for the country and

that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one,

affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.

The festival remains open for all from 5 pm to 8.30 pm till March 11.