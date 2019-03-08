5-day Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 8, 2019 (BSS)- A five-day Bangabandhu International
Cultural Festival began at Lalon Shah Open stage in the city yesterday
evening.
Organized by Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival Celebration
Committee, the festival is showcasing and screening documents both visual and
still picture related to the War of Liberation.
Language Veteran Abul Hossain and social activist Shaheen Akhter Rainy
addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest and special guest respectively
with President of Kabikunjo Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik in the chair.
Indian Drama Personality Probir Guha, Bangladesh’s drama personality Kazi
Shahed Hossain Dulal, Panel Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Shariful
Islam, city unit General Secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Ariful Haque and
film producer Ahsan Kabeer also spoke on the occasion.
In his remarks, Abul Hossain said the festival will help to depict the
life and works of Bangabandhu along with his sacrifice and contribution to
the war of liberation before the young generation.
He urged the young generation to know about the life and works of Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to get nation-building
inspiration in life.
The new generation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.
“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the
leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence for the country and
that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one,
affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.
The festival remains open for all from 5 pm to 8.30 pm till March 11.