Youths won’t seek jobs: Palak

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the youths of the country will not seek jobs, rather they will provide jobs through developing innovative ideas.

“We don’t want to give food to the youths for a day ….but we want to give them food forever,” he said while inaugurating ‘Student to Start-UP : Chapter One’, a kind of entrepreneurship development plan, jointly implemented by the country’s largest youth platform -Young Bangla and Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) project under the ICT division at city’s Agargaon.

With Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Parthoprotim Dev in the chair, the programme was also addressed, among others, by ICT Division Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Center for Research and Information (CRI) Coordinator Tonmoy Ahmed and IDEA Project Director Syed Mujibul Haq.

Under the project, the State Minister said the government will launch more 1000 Start-Ups within 2021. In the first phase, the project will be implemented at 40 universities and then all the universities will come under the programme, the minister added.

The start-up plan will be developed by the university students and the first national start-up camp which would be formed with 120 start-up teams coming from 40 universities across the country will be held at Savar.

Of these groups, 10 start-up teams will be selected as best entrepreneurs which will get all financial assistance and consultations from the ICT project for implementing their plans.