1,418 students get prize for reading books in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,418 students from 35

schools in Rajshahi city received prizes for their laudable performance in

book reading here today.

Bishwa Sahitya Kendra (BSK) provided the students with the prizes at a

ceremony held on Rajshahi Education Board Government Model School and College

premises.

Over 4,000 students took part in the year-round book reading programme

for flourishing their latent talents.

BSK under its Reading Habit Programme organised the programme in

association with Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project

(SEQAEP) and GrameenPhone to give away prizes among the students who show

their good performance in the evaluation phase.

Eminent litterateur Hasan Azizul Haque attended the award-giving

ceremony as the chief guest.

Cultural personality Khairul Alam Sabuj, television presenter Dr Abdun

Nur Tusser, Regional Director of Department of Secondary and Higher Education

Prof Dr Abdul Mannan, Everest Conqueror Abdul Muhit and Principal of Rajshahi

Education Board Government Model and School Prof Taifur Rahman, among others,

joined the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Haque said book always makes people

beautiful, brighten and prosperous. Only the people enriched with prosperous

heart can build bright Bangladesh.

He also underscored the need for reaching books at the doorsteps of the

readers to make it happened.