Global EO chair due on Saturday

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – Global Chairperson of Entrepreneur
Organisation (EO), the world’s largest peer-to-peer global network of
entrepreneurs, Bubu Andres will arrive here on Saturday at a two-day visit
for promoting United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to
gender equality and women empowerment.
During her visit here, Andres will attend a women award programme styled
“She Rockers MyEO Women SDG Award 2019” to be inaugurated by Foreign Minister
Dr AK Abdul Momen in the city on Sunday, a press release said here today.
The EO global chairperson along with State Minister for Power, Energy
and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will hand over the awards to Bangladeshi
women entrepreneur at the programme in the evening.
Andres, who began her role as Chair of the Global EO Board on July 2018
for fiscal year 2018-19, is scheduled to join a roundtable discussion on
women and the SDG issues in the city on Monday.
The EO Bangladesh chapter is organizing the award programme in line with
UN SDG partnership to recognize Bangladeshi women entrepreneur who is
contributing to achieve SDG-5 that targets for gender equality and empower
all women.
The EO, founded in 1987, is a global business network of more than
13,000 leading entrepreneurs in 58 countries across the world enables
business owners to learn from each other.
In 2016, EO Bangladesh chapter started its journey here with the
country’s renowned entrepreneurs, said the release.