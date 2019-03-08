Global EO chair due on Saturday

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – Global Chairperson of Entrepreneur

Organisation (EO), the world’s largest peer-to-peer global network of

entrepreneurs, Bubu Andres will arrive here on Saturday at a two-day visit

for promoting United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to

gender equality and women empowerment.

During her visit here, Andres will attend a women award programme styled

“She Rockers MyEO Women SDG Award 2019” to be inaugurated by Foreign Minister

Dr AK Abdul Momen in the city on Sunday, a press release said here today.

The EO global chairperson along with State Minister for Power, Energy

and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will hand over the awards to Bangladeshi

women entrepreneur at the programme in the evening.

Andres, who began her role as Chair of the Global EO Board on July 2018

for fiscal year 2018-19, is scheduled to join a roundtable discussion on

women and the SDG issues in the city on Monday.

The EO Bangladesh chapter is organizing the award programme in line with

UN SDG partnership to recognize Bangladeshi women entrepreneur who is

contributing to achieve SDG-5 that targets for gender equality and empower

all women.

The EO, founded in 1987, is a global business network of more than

13,000 leading entrepreneurs in 58 countries across the world enables

business owners to learn from each other.

In 2016, EO Bangladesh chapter started its journey here with the

country’s renowned entrepreneurs, said the release.