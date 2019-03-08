US Bangladesh mission observes historic March 7

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – The historic March 7 was observed with

patriotic zeal at Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C. and Consulate General

in New York in USA, commemorating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman’s iconic speech that inspired Bangalees to fight and win the

independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

In observance of the historic day on Thursday, the Bangladesh embassy in

Washington D.C. organized a discussion and screened the March 7 speech of

Bangabandhu at its Bangabandhu auditorium. The messages of President M Abdul

Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were read out.

Bangabandhu in his iconic speech, spoke from his heart for the freedom and

independence of the Bengali Nation, said Bangladesh Ambassador to USA

Mohammad Ziauddin.

“This is the only speech in history that has led to the birth of a

country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Consulate General in New York also observed the

historic March 7 in a befitting manner. As a part of the programmes in

observance of the day, the national anthem was played as the messages of

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also read out.

On the occasion, Bangladesh Consul General to the USA Sadia Faizunnesa

highlighted the significance of the day. In her remarks she said, “each and

every word of Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech is important and its appeal is

also eternal”.

Special munajat was also held seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of

Bangabandhu and continuous peace and prosperity of the country.

On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu delivered the momentous speech at the Race

Course (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka, effectively declared the War of

Independence.