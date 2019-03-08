US Bangladesh mission observes historic March 7

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – The historic March 7 was observed with
patriotic zeal at Bangladesh Embassy in Washington D.C. and Consulate General
in New York in USA, commemorating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman’s iconic speech that inspired Bangalees to fight and win the
independence of Bangladesh in 1971.
In observance of the historic day on Thursday, the Bangladesh embassy in
Washington D.C. organized a discussion and screened the March 7 speech of
Bangabandhu at its Bangabandhu auditorium. The messages of President M Abdul
Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were read out.
Bangabandhu in his iconic speech, spoke from his heart for the freedom and
independence of the Bengali Nation, said Bangladesh Ambassador to USA
Mohammad Ziauddin.
“This is the only speech in history that has led to the birth of a
country,” he added.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Consulate General in New York also observed the
historic March 7 in a befitting manner. As a part of the programmes in
observance of the day, the national anthem was played as the messages of
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also read out.
On the occasion, Bangladesh Consul General to the USA Sadia Faizunnesa
highlighted the significance of the day. In her remarks she said, “each and
every word of Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech is important and its appeal is
also eternal”.
Special munajat was also held seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of
Bangabandhu and continuous peace and prosperity of the country.
On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu delivered the momentous speech at the Race
Course (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka, effectively declared the War of
Independence.