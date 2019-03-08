3-day media boot camp competition begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS)- A three-day media boot camp competition

began at Rajshahi University (RU) today aiming at devising ways and means on

how to face the upcoming challenges in the field of journalism.

RU’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) and

Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) jointly organized the

camp titled ‘Media Tech Challenge Boot Camp Competition-2019’ at Computer

Science and Engineering laboratory in association with Germany’s Deutsche

Welle Academy.

MCJ Chairman Prof Abdullah Al Mamun, CSE Chairman Prof Bimal Kumar

Pramanik, Asia Regional Project Manager of Deutsche Welle Academy Andria Mar

Shal and its Bangladesh part consultant Dr Lutfa Ahmed and trainers Marchas

Buesh, Olga Kishelman and Daniel Saidez addressed the inaugural session.

Splitting into some groups, more than 40 students from MCJ, CSE and

some other likeminded institutions are taking part in the competition.

Many issues like means of identification and prevention of fake news,

journalism expansion in social media and facebook live, enriching the field

of online journalism and strategy formulation of learning method for mobile

and other online journalism are likely to be discussed in the camp.

The discussants hoped that the competition will help generating

competent workshop to fulfill the gradually mounting demands in various

journalistic fields especially mobile and electronic journalism.

They viewed that there is no alternative to make the working journalists

competent in various platforms to survive in the present and upcoming

competitive era of flourishing information technology.

Tanzina Rahman, who is taking part in the competition from MCJ,

mentioned that a journalist who uses portable electronic devices like

smartphones or tablets to gather, edit and disseminate content is known as a

mobile journalist.

The term ‘mobile journalism’ means using smartphones in collecting,

editing, broadcasting and publishing news stories. As technology improves

steadily, mobile reporting becomes more established in newsrooms.

Modern mass media, widely known as mobile or smartphone journalism,

became a useful instrument to spread information as it unfolds information.

Many media experts have already confirmed that the future will be mobile

oriented which is really changing the trend of today’s journalism.

She told BSS that the future journalists will get scopes of enlightening

the journalism profession through various innovative activities.