3-day media boot camp competition begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS)- A three-day media boot camp competition
began at Rajshahi University (RU) today aiming at devising ways and means on
how to face the upcoming challenges in the field of journalism.
RU’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) and
Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) jointly organized the
camp titled ‘Media Tech Challenge Boot Camp Competition-2019’ at Computer
Science and Engineering laboratory in association with Germany’s Deutsche
Welle Academy.
MCJ Chairman Prof Abdullah Al Mamun, CSE Chairman Prof Bimal Kumar
Pramanik, Asia Regional Project Manager of Deutsche Welle Academy Andria Mar
Shal and its Bangladesh part consultant Dr Lutfa Ahmed and trainers Marchas
Buesh, Olga Kishelman and Daniel Saidez addressed the inaugural session.
Splitting into some groups, more than 40 students from MCJ, CSE and
some other likeminded institutions are taking part in the competition.
Many issues like means of identification and prevention of fake news,
journalism expansion in social media and facebook live, enriching the field
of online journalism and strategy formulation of learning method for mobile
and other online journalism are likely to be discussed in the camp.
The discussants hoped that the competition will help generating
competent workshop to fulfill the gradually mounting demands in various
journalistic fields especially mobile and electronic journalism.
They viewed that there is no alternative to make the working journalists
competent in various platforms to survive in the present and upcoming
competitive era of flourishing information technology.
Tanzina Rahman, who is taking part in the competition from MCJ,
mentioned that a journalist who uses portable electronic devices like
smartphones or tablets to gather, edit and disseminate content is known as a
mobile journalist.
The term ‘mobile journalism’ means using smartphones in collecting,
editing, broadcasting and publishing news stories. As technology improves
steadily, mobile reporting becomes more established in newsrooms.
Modern mass media, widely known as mobile or smartphone journalism,
became a useful instrument to spread information as it unfolds information.
Many media experts have already confirmed that the future will be mobile
oriented which is really changing the trend of today’s journalism.
She told BSS that the future journalists will get scopes of enlightening
the journalism profession through various innovative activities.