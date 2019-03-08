Govt plans to build modern dry fish processing zone in Cox’s Bazar

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – The government planned to set up a modern dry

fish processing zone in the country’s tourist hub Cox’s Bazar aimed at

introducing time-fitting dry fish processing method and ensuring supply of

chemical and dust free dry fish.

“The modern dry fish processing zone and an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP)

at a cost of Taka 258 crore would be established on 45 acres of land at

Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar by 2021,” State Minister for Fisheries and

Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru told BSS.

Bangladesh Fish Development Corporation (BFDC) will implement the

initiative under Ashrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister’s Office aim to

create employment among rehabilitated families with launching modern dry fish

processing method and ensuring production of chemical free dry fish locally

known as Shutki, he said.

The project will be implemented by December 30, 2021, he added.

The government would also establish a modern fish landing station to

collect quality raw materials and create markets for dry fish at home and

abroad.

It is mentioned that the government has undertaken a special Ashrayan

Project under Prime Minister’s Office at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar to

rehabilitate families affected for expansion work of Cox’s Bazar

International Airport.

Under the project, the government would construct a ice plant with having

50 tonnes capacity, fish landing and processing shade, 2,450 greenhouse based

mechanical dryers, 50 semi modern mechanical dryers, two cold storages,

quality control lab, fish mill and fish oil plant and machine room.

Besides, a dry fish market, multiplex building, conveyer belt (from Jetty

to Landing Station), truck parking zone, packaging factory, electric

substation and generator house, four toilet zones, ETP and 24 kilometer

inland road network would also be constructed.