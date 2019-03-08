Govt plans to build modern dry fish processing zone in Cox’s Bazar

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – The government planned to set up a modern dry
fish processing zone in the country’s tourist hub Cox’s Bazar aimed at
introducing time-fitting dry fish processing method and ensuring supply of
chemical and dust free dry fish.
“The modern dry fish processing zone and an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP)
at a cost of Taka 258 crore would be established on 45 acres of land at
Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar by 2021,” State Minister for Fisheries and
Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru told BSS.
Bangladesh Fish Development Corporation (BFDC) will implement the
initiative under Ashrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister’s Office aim to
create employment among rehabilitated families with launching modern dry fish
processing method and ensuring production of chemical free dry fish locally
known as Shutki, he said.
The project will be implemented by December 30, 2021, he added.
The government would also establish a modern fish landing station to
collect quality raw materials and create markets for dry fish at home and
abroad.
It is mentioned that the government has undertaken a special Ashrayan
Project under Prime Minister’s Office at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar to
rehabilitate families affected for expansion work of Cox’s Bazar
International Airport.
Under the project, the government would construct a ice plant with having
50 tonnes capacity, fish landing and processing shade, 2,450 greenhouse based
mechanical dryers, 50 semi modern mechanical dryers, two cold storages,
quality control lab, fish mill and fish oil plant and machine room.
Besides, a dry fish market, multiplex building, conveyer belt (from Jetty
to Landing Station), truck parking zone, packaging factory, electric
substation and generator house, four toilet zones, ETP and 24 kilometer
inland road network would also be constructed.