Super bumper groundnut output likely in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS) – Experts of the Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE) are expecting a super bumper output of groundnut after

farmers exceeded its fixed farming target by 7.53 percent in Rangpur

agriculture region this season.

“A target of producing 9,325 tonnes of groundnut from 5,298 hectares of

land was fixed for all five districts in the region during this Rabi season,”

said Horticulture Specialist of DAE at its regional office here Agriculturist

Khondker Md Mesbahul Islam.

However, farmers have cultivated groundnut on 5,697 hectares of land

exceeding the fixed farming target by 399 hectares or 7.53 percent this time.

“The farmers have cultivated groundnut on 780 hectares of land in Rangpur,

1,180 hectares in Gaibandha, 2,706 hectares in Kurigram, 975 hectares in

Lalmonirhat and 56 hectares of land in Nilphamari districts in the region

this season,” Islam said.

He said farmers are expected to harvest over 10,000 tonnes groundnut to

exceed the fixed production target of 9,325 tonnes by 675 tonnes of the cash

crop as its tender plants are growing superbly now predicting super bumper

output.

Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Agriculturist Md.

Moniruzzaman said farmers are getting excellent groundnut output following

expanded cultivation of its high yielding varieties evolved by Bangladesh

Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).

“Groundnut cultivation has become a profitable venture inspiring farmers

to expand its farming both on mainland and char areas after they got repeated

bumper output with lucrative price in recent years,” he said.

“The farmers are getting 1.35 to 1.95 tonnes of groundnut yield per

hectare following expanded cultivation of the BRRI-evolved high yielding

varieties of the crop having increasing demand in local markets,”

Moniruzzaman added.

Groundnut trader Mokhlesur Rahman at Rangpur City Bazar a farmer could earn a

net profit of Taka 30,000 to 40,000 by producing 22 to 25 mounds of groundnut

per acre of land excluding farming costs of Taka 15,000 to 17,000 per acre.

Groundnut farmers Abdul Kader, Moshiar Rahman, Ruhul Amin and Zaved Ali of

Char Biswanath and Tepamadhupur villages in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur said

they changed fortune through farming groundnut on sandy-barren char lands.

Similarly, farmers Rezaul Islam, Mukul Mian, Bakul Mian and Azimuddin of

different villages here said they achieved self-reliance through groundnut

cultivation on char lands in recent years to lead better life with their

family members.

Talking to BSS, Rangpur Regional Additional Director of the DAE

Agriculturist Md. Shah Alam predicted bumper production of groundnut this

time saying that harvest of the crop will begin from the next month.

“Many farmers have improved their livelihoods as well as fortune through

farming groundnut twice annually during the Rabi and Kharif-1 seasons in the

region in recent years,” Alam added.