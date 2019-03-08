Super bumper groundnut output likely in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS) – Experts of the Department of Agriculture
Extension (DAE) are expecting a super bumper output of groundnut after
farmers exceeded its fixed farming target by 7.53 percent in Rangpur
agriculture region this season.
“A target of producing 9,325 tonnes of groundnut from 5,298 hectares of
land was fixed for all five districts in the region during this Rabi season,”
said Horticulture Specialist of DAE at its regional office here Agriculturist
Khondker Md Mesbahul Islam.
However, farmers have cultivated groundnut on 5,697 hectares of land
exceeding the fixed farming target by 399 hectares or 7.53 percent this time.
“The farmers have cultivated groundnut on 780 hectares of land in Rangpur,
1,180 hectares in Gaibandha, 2,706 hectares in Kurigram, 975 hectares in
Lalmonirhat and 56 hectares of land in Nilphamari districts in the region
this season,” Islam said.
He said farmers are expected to harvest over 10,000 tonnes groundnut to
exceed the fixed production target of 9,325 tonnes by 675 tonnes of the cash
crop as its tender plants are growing superbly now predicting super bumper
output.
Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Agriculturist Md.
Moniruzzaman said farmers are getting excellent groundnut output following
expanded cultivation of its high yielding varieties evolved by Bangladesh
Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).
“Groundnut cultivation has become a profitable venture inspiring farmers
to expand its farming both on mainland and char areas after they got repeated
bumper output with lucrative price in recent years,” he said.
“The farmers are getting 1.35 to 1.95 tonnes of groundnut yield per
hectare following expanded cultivation of the BRRI-evolved high yielding
varieties of the crop having increasing demand in local markets,”
Moniruzzaman added.
Groundnut trader Mokhlesur Rahman at Rangpur City Bazar a farmer could earn a
net profit of Taka 30,000 to 40,000 by producing 22 to 25 mounds of groundnut
per acre of land excluding farming costs of Taka 15,000 to 17,000 per acre.
Groundnut farmers Abdul Kader, Moshiar Rahman, Ruhul Amin and Zaved Ali of
Char Biswanath and Tepamadhupur villages in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur said
they changed fortune through farming groundnut on sandy-barren char lands.
Similarly, farmers Rezaul Islam, Mukul Mian, Bakul Mian and Azimuddin of
different villages here said they achieved self-reliance through groundnut
cultivation on char lands in recent years to lead better life with their
family members.
Talking to BSS, Rangpur Regional Additional Director of the DAE
Agriculturist Md. Shah Alam predicted bumper production of groundnut this
time saying that harvest of the crop will begin from the next month.
“Many farmers have improved their livelihoods as well as fortune through
farming groundnut twice annually during the Rabi and Kharif-1 seasons in the
region in recent years,” Alam added.