Trump: China trade talks going ‘pretty well’

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump said

Thursday negotiations to resolve his eight-month trade war with China were

making progress, expressing fresh optimism about resolving the confrontation

between the world’s largest economies.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the talks were “moving along

pretty well.”

Chinese and American officials have alternated between expressing optimism

that a deal is at hand and also warning that much remains to be done to

resolve the trade war, which has rattled markets and dented manufacturing

sectors on both sides of the Pacific.

The two nations have slapped painful tariffs on more than $360 billion in

two-way trade since July, but citing progress in the negotiations, Trump last

month said he was suspending plains to raise duty rates on $200 billion in

Chinese goods.

American officials have demanded far-reaching reforms to Chinese

industrial policy which they say involves the theft of American technology

and unacceptable state intervention in markets.

Analysts say that as China faces a slowing economy, Beijing will be eager

to cut a deal and likely will offer deep concessions.

Citing trade uncertainty, among other causes, European Central Bank chief

Mario Draghi on Thursday announced renewed economic stimulus to boost growth

on the Continent.

The US Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the trade deficit in

goods with China hit $419.2 billion last year, the highest level ever

recorded, despite Trump’s aggressive efforts tariffs on Chinese imports.