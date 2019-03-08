Japan’s fourth quarter growth revised up to 0.5%

TOKYO, March 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Japan’s economy grew faster than
initially thought in the October-December quarter, due partly to strong
corporate investment, official figures showed Friday.
The world’s third-biggest economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, up
from the preliminary figure of 0.3 percent, the cabinet office said.
The latest figure — an annualised 1.9 percent — is slightly better than
market expectations, confirming that Japan has bounced back to growth as the
negative impact from a series of natural disasters over the summer receded.
Japan’s household spending in January edged up 2.0 percent, beating a
market expectation of a 0.5 percent decline, a separate survey by the
internal affairs ministry said.
Housing costs, vehicle and telecommunications-related fees and education
costs were among the reasons for the rise in spending, the ministry said,
ahead of the start of a new fiscal year in April.
The Friday data suggest a mild turnaround after eight consecutive quarters
of growth ended in January-March last year, interrupting a winning streak not
seen since the heady days of Japan’s “miracle” boom of the 1980s.
However, the cabinet office on Thursday revised down its judgement on the
economy as a leading business confidence index declined in January for the
third straight month.
It assessed the latest index as “signaling a possible turning point”
towards a downturn, the cabinet office said.
Analysts have also warned that US-led trade wars could be a major risk
factor for an economy still struggling to win a long battle against
deflation.
The growth came after a dip following a string of natural disasters last
summer, including massive flooding in western regions due to torrential rain,
a typhoon that inundated a major international airport, and an earthquake in
the north that disrupted supply lines.
The temporary closure of the Kansai International Airport led to a fall in
tourism and overseas shipments.
For the last year, Japan’s economy grew 0.8 percent year-on-year, after a
1.9 percent growth in 2017, the Cabinet Office said.