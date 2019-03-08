In Nigeria’s polluted Ogoniland, signs of a cleanup

ALODE-ELEME, Nigeria, March 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Young men in the Ogoniland

area of southern Nigeria watch excitedly as engineers excavate heaps of

polluted soil for treatment.

Decades of oil spills left their region an environmental disaster zone —

but now hopes are high of a rebirth of farming, fishing and clean water.

Alode-Eleme, located outside the oil hub of Port Harcourt, is one of 21

sites that the state-run Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project has

earmarked for restoration.

In 2011, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimated that

decontaminating Ogoniland could cost a billion dollars (880 million euros)

and take 30 years to complete.

In 2016, to great fanfare, the government launched the cleanup — although

it took until January this year before engineers finally arrived.

“We are treating the soil for hydrocarbon contamination so as to make the

land fertile for farming and vegetation,” said Babatunde Benard, head of

engineering firm Earthpro.

“Very soon, the water will be free of hydrocarbons.”

Local youth leader Princewill Osaroejiji said he had been sceptical the

cleanup would ever get going.

Today, though, he is relieved.

“At last, something concrete is happening,” he said. “Very soon our people

will begin to drink clean water, go to the farms and fish in rivers.”

– Devastation –

Oil was first discovered in Ogoniland, a region of about 1,000 square

kilometres (386 square miles) on the northern edge of the Niger Delta, in

1957.

The early 1970s saw the start of major spills that made the region a byword

for environmental catastrophe and, later, activism.

The maze of rivers and creeks are slicked black with oil, and nothing grows

or survives.

Residents dig boreholes for water, but as soon as the taps are turned on, a

smell emerges similar to used engine oil and cooking gas.

In places like Bomu, Bodo, K-Dere and Goi, signs warn residents — as if

they needed it — that the water is not fit for use.

At a jetty in Bodo, one sign reads: “Polluted water! Do not drink, fish or

swim here.”

But children still swim and bathe in the foul-smelling, oily river.

“Getting clean water is like gold here,” said Kelvin, 16. “We depend on

this bad water because we cannot afford a borehole.”

– Anger –

K-Dere is home to 52 oil wells owned by the Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell but

they are not currently in operation.

Shell was the only oil major in Ogoniland but quit production and

exploration in the area in 1993 because of community unrest.

The company, which has contributed towards funding the HYPREP cleanup, has

another 44 oil wells in the area which are also not currently producing.

However oil pipelines from the rest of the Niger Delta still snake through

Ogoniland, leading to occasional sabotage.

Shell plans to resume its operations but faces resistance from the 800,000

local community.

Activists want the firm to admit liability for pollution, pay them

compensation and clean up the area.

The firm has been accused of not doing enough to prevent pollution and

clean up spills in the delta. In its defence, it blames pipeline sabotage for

worsening the problem.

“For cleanup and remediation to be successful, the repeated re-

contamination of cleaned-up sites due to crude oil theft and illegal refining

must end,” Shell says on its website.

In January 2015, it agreed to pay more than $80 million to the Ogoniland

community of Bodo for two oil spills in 2008, following a court case brought

in London.

And in December the same year, a Dutch court ruled that four Ogoni farmers

and fishermen could sue Shell for environmental pollution, potentially paving

the way for other cases in the Netherlands.

– Years of uncertainty –

The UNEP assessment of Ogoniland made stark reading. The study found high

concentrations of hydrocarbons and benzene, a carcinogen, in outdoor air and

drinking water. In some locations, benzene levels were more than 900 times

higher than World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The head of the cleanup project, Marvin Dekil, said $180 million had been

released to clean the water, restore the mangroves and other vegetation.

“A lot has happened since the flag-off in 2016 and now,” he said. “Some

people might think we are slow, yes.

“We did not want to do things the old ways, so as to achieve a better

result.”

Decontaminating the soil entails mixing it with a microbial treatment and

nutrients that help to break down the hydrocarbons.

Alode-Eleme is the first site so far where the cleanup has begun, although

work is due to start at the 20 others in the coming weeks, Dekil said.

Environmental campaigners say locals remain guarded about how and where

contaminated soil will be treated.

They also accuse the government agency of ignoring demands for drinking

water as part of immediate measures before the work starts.

“HYPREP is only concerned about contract awards because that is an easy way

to enrich individuals,” said Fegalo Nsuke, who heads the Movement for the

Survival of Ogoni People, founded by the executed writer and activist Ken

Saro-Wiwa.

Fisherman Bigboy Daamabel, who spent hours on the Bonny river, agreed.

“The fish are dead because of pollution. To get a handful, I have to set

out early in the morning to the high seas.”

As he disembarked from his wooden boat, traders rushed to buy the few fish

he had managed to catch.

One trader, who gave her name only as Beatrice, said despite the new

activity, people like her still face years of hardship.

“Fish trading has been the only business I know how to do. But I hardly

make enough money because almost all the fish are dead,” said the 55-year-

old.

“How long shall we continue like this?”