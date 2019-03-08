Campaigners seek media supports for TB control in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS)- Campaigners and development activists here

sought all-out cooperation of the journalists to attain the cherished goal of

making the society free from the burden of tuberculosis.

They unanimously mentioned the role of mass-media is very important for

creating mass-awareness as it has become an urgent need for substantial

reduction of tuberculosis.

They came up with the observation while addressing a district level view-

sharing meeting with journalists at SK Food Restaurant in Rajshahi city

yesterday.

National Anti Tuberculosis Association of Bangladesh (NATAB) organized

the meeting in association with its ‘Strengthening of Tuberculosis Care and

Prevention with a focus on case finding activities in Bangladesh’ programme.

Chaired by NATAB district unit President Advocate Golam Rabbani, the

meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Barnabas

Hasdak, Medical Officer of TB Clinic Dr Khadiza Khatun, Brac Manager of TB

control programme Enamul Haque and NATAB district unit general secretary

Advocate Shahinul Haque.

Dr Barnabas Hasdak mentioned that TB is no more a killer disease as early

detection, proper and timely diagnosis and treatment and preventive measures

are found effective in fighting the disease. So, there is no alternative to

create social awareness in this regard.

This is the high time of creating awareness among public to face the

existing challenges of Multi Drug Resistance (MDR) tuberculosis as its

consequences are very dangerous, he added.

Dr Hasdak told the journalists that TB is an infectious disease that

usually spreads out through breathing of the affected patients. Conducting

massive awareness and searching programmes is very crucial to detect TB in

slum and char areas of the district without further delay.

He termed the co-infection of TB and HIV as severe to any human body and

laid stress on a comprehensive working force along with capacity development

plan to deal with TB-HIV co-infection at different levels, layers and

systems.

He, however, said the government is determined to achieve success in TB

control through implementing the Directly Observed Treatment strategy and

with enormous efforts of all the stakeholders including the NGOs, as TB

diagnostic and treatment services are now available throughout the country.

In her remarks, Dr Khadiza Khatun said monitoring of the implementation

status and achievements in TB control play a vital role in programme planning

and advocacy and help in achieving the success in prevention and control of

TB in a better way.

She added that collective efforts of all the authorities and individuals

concerned can be the effective means of reducing morbidity, mortality and

transmission of tuberculosis along with making the society free from the

curse of the disease.