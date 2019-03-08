Campaigners seek media supports for TB control in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 8, 2019 (BSS)- Campaigners and development activists here
sought all-out cooperation of the journalists to attain the cherished goal of
making the society free from the burden of tuberculosis.
They unanimously mentioned the role of mass-media is very important for
creating mass-awareness as it has become an urgent need for substantial
reduction of tuberculosis.
They came up with the observation while addressing a district level view-
sharing meeting with journalists at SK Food Restaurant in Rajshahi city
yesterday.
National Anti Tuberculosis Association of Bangladesh (NATAB) organized
the meeting in association with its ‘Strengthening of Tuberculosis Care and
Prevention with a focus on case finding activities in Bangladesh’ programme.
Chaired by NATAB district unit President Advocate Golam Rabbani, the
meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Barnabas
Hasdak, Medical Officer of TB Clinic Dr Khadiza Khatun, Brac Manager of TB
control programme Enamul Haque and NATAB district unit general secretary
Advocate Shahinul Haque.
Dr Barnabas Hasdak mentioned that TB is no more a killer disease as early
detection, proper and timely diagnosis and treatment and preventive measures
are found effective in fighting the disease. So, there is no alternative to
create social awareness in this regard.
This is the high time of creating awareness among public to face the
existing challenges of Multi Drug Resistance (MDR) tuberculosis as its
consequences are very dangerous, he added.
Dr Hasdak told the journalists that TB is an infectious disease that
usually spreads out through breathing of the affected patients. Conducting
massive awareness and searching programmes is very crucial to detect TB in
slum and char areas of the district without further delay.
He termed the co-infection of TB and HIV as severe to any human body and
laid stress on a comprehensive working force along with capacity development
plan to deal with TB-HIV co-infection at different levels, layers and
systems.
He, however, said the government is determined to achieve success in TB
control through implementing the Directly Observed Treatment strategy and
with enormous efforts of all the stakeholders including the NGOs, as TB
diagnostic and treatment services are now available throughout the country.
In her remarks, Dr Khadiza Khatun said monitoring of the implementation
status and achievements in TB control play a vital role in programme planning
and advocacy and help in achieving the success in prevention and control of
TB in a better way.
She added that collective efforts of all the authorities and individuals
concerned can be the effective means of reducing morbidity, mortality and
transmission of tuberculosis along with making the society free from the
curse of the disease.