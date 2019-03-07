DU VC for projecting 7 March speech before new generation

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzaman today called for projecting significance of the great seventh March speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the new generation.

“The historic 7 March speech had played a vital role to unite the Bangalee people and establish an independent state,” he told a discussion held at the auditorium of university’s Teacher-Student Center (TSC) marking the historic 7th March speech day.

On the occasion, wreaths were placed at the sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the 7 March building of Rokayyah Hall on DU. DU Pro-VC (Academic) Dr. Nasreen Ahmed, Pro-VC (Administration) Dr. Mohammad Samad, Treasurer Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin, President of DU Teacher’s Association (DUTA) Prof. ASM Maksud Kamal, DUTA General Secretary Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, among others, were present in the function.