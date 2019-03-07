BCL conducts cleanliness campaign ahead of DUCSU poll

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today conducted cleanliness campaign on the campus ahead of the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union polls.

BCL president and DUCSU Vice-President (VP) candidate Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon inaugurated the programme this afternoon in front of the central library of the university.

On the occasion, Shovon said that BCL want to turn the DU campus as a model one through the programme as a healthy campus is essential for the students.

BCL nominated DUCSU General Secretary candidate Golam Rabbani, Assistant General Secretary candidate Saddam Hussain and chairman of BCL DUCSU election conducting committee Sonjit Chandra Das, among others, were present at the function.

BCL took the programme as the DU campus became dirty because of the abandoned leaflets of the DUCSU candidates.