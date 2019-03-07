Govt working sincerely for full implementation of CHT treaty: minister

SANGSAD BHABAN, Mar 7, 2019 (BSS) – Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister
Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing today said the government is working sincerely to
implement fully the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord.
“The government is working sincerely to implement the Chittagong Hill
Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord fully and it continues its efforts to implement the
unimplemented sections of the pact,” the minister said while responding to a
starred question placed by treasury bench lawmaker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman of
Meherpur-2 in the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the
chair.
He said development is the pre-condition of the peace and that is why the
present government is implementing various development schemes to establish
people in the CHT region.
Bir Bahadur said the full implementation of the peace agreement is main
contention of establishing peace in the hilly region, so the government is
committed to fully implementation of the peace treaty.