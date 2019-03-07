Govt working sincerely for full implementation of CHT treaty: minister

SANGSAD BHABAN, Mar 7, 2019 (BSS) – Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister

Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing today said the government is working sincerely to

implement fully the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord.

“The government is working sincerely to implement the Chittagong Hill

Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord fully and it continues its efforts to implement the

unimplemented sections of the pact,” the minister said while responding to a

starred question placed by treasury bench lawmaker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman of

Meherpur-2 in the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the

chair.

He said development is the pre-condition of the peace and that is why the

present government is implementing various development schemes to establish

people in the CHT region.

Bir Bahadur said the full implementation of the peace agreement is main

contention of establishing peace in the hilly region, so the government is

committed to fully implementation of the peace treaty.