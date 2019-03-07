Begum Rokeya University observes historic March 7

RANGPUR, March 07, 2019 (BSS) – The historic March 7 was observed at Begum

Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) today with a pledge to build a prosperous

‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman.

The university authorities along with its different faculties and

departments chalked out elaborate programmes in observance of the day, said a

press release.

The programmes included hoisting of the national flag and placing wreaths

at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.

Led by Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Abu

Kalam Md. Farid Ul Islam, teachers of the university placed wreaths at

Bangabandhu’s portrait on the Independence Memorial premises in the campus.

Later, leaders of Begum Rokeya University Teachers’ Association (BRUTA),

Officers’ Association, Employees’ Association, Muktijuddher Chetonay

Pragotisheel Shikhkhok Samaj, Banglabandha Parisahd, Chhatra League and

authorities of different halls of the university placed wreaths there.

A discussion highlighting the significance of the historic March 7 speech

of Bangabandhu was held with Professor Dr Abu Kalam Md. Farid Ul Islam in the

chair.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts of BRUR Professor Dr Parimal Chandra Barman,

Dean of the Faculty of Science and BRUTA President Professor Dr Md. Gazi

Mazharul Anwar, Provost of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Professor Dr.

Sarifa Salowa Dina, Provost of Shaheed Mukhtar Elahi Hall Md. Ferdous Rahman

and BRUTA General Secretary Khairul Kabir Suman addressed, among others.