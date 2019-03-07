Begum Rokeya University observes historic March 7

RANGPUR, March 07, 2019 (BSS) – The historic March 7 was observed at Begum
Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) today with a pledge to build a prosperous
‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman.
The university authorities along with its different faculties and
departments chalked out elaborate programmes in observance of the day, said a
press release.
The programmes included hoisting of the national flag and placing wreaths
at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.
Led by Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Abu
Kalam Md. Farid Ul Islam, teachers of the university placed wreaths at
Bangabandhu’s portrait on the Independence Memorial premises in the campus.
Later, leaders of Begum Rokeya University Teachers’ Association (BRUTA),
Officers’ Association, Employees’ Association, Muktijuddher Chetonay
Pragotisheel Shikhkhok Samaj, Banglabandha Parisahd, Chhatra League and
authorities of different halls of the university placed wreaths there.
A discussion highlighting the significance of the historic March 7 speech
of Bangabandhu was held with Professor Dr Abu Kalam Md. Farid Ul Islam in the
chair.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts of BRUR Professor Dr Parimal Chandra Barman,
Dean of the Faculty of Science and BRUTA President Professor Dr Md. Gazi
Mazharul Anwar, Provost of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Professor Dr.
Sarifa Salowa Dina, Provost of Shaheed Mukhtar Elahi Hall Md. Ferdous Rahman
and BRUTA General Secretary Khairul Kabir Suman addressed, among others.