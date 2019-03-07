National Memorial to remain closed from March 23 to 25

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – The National Memorial at Savar will remain inaccessible to the public from March 23 to 25 over cleanliness purpose in observance of the Independence and National Day on March 26.

The memorial will remain inaccessible to the public until President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pay homage to the Liberation War heroes early hours on the day, said a handout here today.

Besides, the people have been asked to keep putting up posters, banners and festoons on the roadsides from Gabtoli to the National Memorial limited.

People, who will place wreaths on the Independence and National Day at the national monument, were urged not to damage the beauty of memorial area.