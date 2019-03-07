University of Brahmanbaria to be set up

DHAKA, Mar 7, 2019 (BSS) – The government has given an approval to establish a private university at Brahmanbaria under the Private University Act 2010.

On March 4, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the approval to establish the university titled ‘University of Brahmanbaria’ aimed at providing higher education to common people.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry and university Chairman R A M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury said the university was a precious gift to Brahmanbaria people in the month of independence.

“University of Brahmanbaria will help provide higher education to grassroots people and the people of adjacent areas,” he said.

On behalf of the people of Brahmanbaria, Muktadir Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Common people and civil society of Brahmanbaria celebrated the prime minister’s approval for setting up a university in Brahmanbaria.