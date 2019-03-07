IF’s doa tomorrow for Quader’s early recovery

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – Islamic Foundation (IF) today urged all mosques across the country to arrange a special doa and munajat tomorrow after Jumma prayers for early recovery of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The doa and munajat will also be offered at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque after Jumma prayers on Friday seeking early recovery of Quader, also General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, according to a foundation press release.

People from all walks of life are requested to join the munajat, the release said.