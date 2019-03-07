Historic March 7 observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – The Historic March 7, is being observed in Chattogram and its adjacent districts in a befitting manner with fresh vow to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On this day in 1971, great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his epoch-making speech of independence at the Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Uddan, in Dhaka.

In addition to the government programme, different political parties, their front organizations, socio-cultural and professional bodies, educational institutions, Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organisations, arranged discussions in connection with the observance of historic 7th March through daylong programme.

The day’s programme began with the placing of floral wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of the day.

The programmes also included hoisting of the National flag at the party offices of the different wings of Awami League and playing of the recorded speech of March 7 by Bangabandhu at all 41 wards office of the Chattogram City Corporation.

To mark the day, Chattogram city unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) organized a discussion in front of Chattogram central shahid minar. AL also held discussions highlighting the significance of the day at different places and upazilas of the district.

Acting President of City AL President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury presided over the meeting while city mayor also City AL General Secretary A Z M Nasir Uddin, AL leaders Noyeem Uddin Chowdhury, Khurshed Alam Sujan, Advocate Iftekher Saimul Chowdhury, Noman Al Mahmud, Chandhon Dhar and Moshiur Rahman spoke addressed the meeting held at Shahid Minar Premises.

Speaking at the meeting, AL leaders said the UNESCO recognition has taken the country’s status to a new stature in the global context. They said it is high time to be united like 1971 to complete the rest trial of all war criminals.

The AL leaders called upon their workers to forge a greater unity once again for the development of the country and making Bangladesh a prosperous state.

Chattogram city, north and south districts units of AL and its different front organizations organized day long programmes at their respective party offices in observance of the day.

Different social cultural organizations including Chattogram Press Club (CPC), Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ), TV Journalists Association in Chattogram today placed wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at CPC premises marking the historic 7th March.

CPC and CUJ also organized a discussion meeting to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the authority of different educational institutions including Chattogram University, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology and Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), University of Science and Technology (Chattogram) USTC and Chattogram College also celebrated historic March 7 holding discussions and playing the record of Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech.