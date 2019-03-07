BSEC to arrange stock market conference in Rangpur on Saturday

RANGPUR, Mar 07, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is going to arrange an Investors and Entrepreneurs Conference here on Saturday next to make the common investors aware of having proper education and knowledge for safe investment in the capital market.

Executive Director of BSEC Md. Mahbubul Alam at a press conference at Rangpur Press Club here today disclosed the goals of arranging the Investors and Entrepreneurs Conference under the ‘Investment Education Programme’ of the Commission.

He answered various questions of journalists seeking their cooperation to make the conference a success and aware the investors about safe investment in the capital market.

Over 600 investors, entrepreneurs and students from different educational institutions and representatives of different organisations related to share market would take part in the Investors and

Entrepreneurs Conference to be held at Zila Parisahd Community Centre, Mahbubul Alam said. President of Rangpur Press Club Sadrul Alam, BSEC Director Rezaul Karim, Deputy Director Yusuf Mian and other executives attended the press conference.

Mahbubul Alam stressed on educating common investors, students and young generations on essence of money in human life, savings, benefits of safer institutional investments and reducing risks of investments.

In the conference the participants would get knowledge on different types of investments, related risks and proper medium for investments, probable profits and losses, investment capacity, methods of risk management, ways of taking decision for investments, method of picking up invested money from share markets and other related issues.

The BSEC introduced the ‘Investment Education Programme’ in January, 2017 and since then training programs for investors of the capital markets are being taken under various short, middle and long-term programs.