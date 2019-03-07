Rain likely in parts of country

DHAKA, Mar 7, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram division in the

24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky

elsewhere over the country,” said a BMD weather forecast here this morning.

It said that day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may

fall by (1-3) degree Celsius over the country.

The maximum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius yesterday at Sayedpur

in Rangpur and today’s minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius at Tetulia

in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.04 pm today and rises at 6:15 am tomorrow in Dhaka

city.