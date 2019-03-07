Govt won’t allow chemical warehouses in city: PM

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today categorically

said the government will not allow any chemical warehouses in Dhaka city,

warning that it will not accept any obstruction in this regard.

“After Nimtali tragedy, such an incident happened in Chawkbazar which

snatched lives of many people … we must shift the godowns from the capital

and we’ll not allow whatever obstacle comes in this regard,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the

newly-elected mayor and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) as

well as the newly-elected councillors of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)

at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here this morning.

Sheikh Hasina said chemical warehouses could not be set up in the residential

areas. “The chemical traders could keep their showrooms and sell the products

they produce from those showrooms,” she said.

The prime minister said the government will make arrangements for separate

place for chemical godowns so that flammable materials could be stored safely

there.

Describing the Chawkbazar fire incident as very regrettable, she said: “We’re

searching for separate place for the owners of chemical warehouses and we

don’t want to ruin their business,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina administered the oath of office to DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam,

while 26 councillors of the DNCC and 24 councillors of the DSCC took oath

from LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam.

Local Government Division Secretary SM Golam Faruk conducted the oath-taking

ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya was present on

the dais.

Ministers, mayor of DSCC, parliament members and high civil and military

officials were present at the function.

The prime minister congratulated the newly elected mayor and councillors

for their victory in the polls and asked them to uphold the dignity of

confidence and trust of the city people which they bestowed on them by giving

vote.

“The government is working relentlessly to ensure civic amenities of the

people. You’ve also responsibility to decorate the city beautifully, keep it

neat and clean and improve the living standard of the people,” she said.

The prime minister also instructed the city corporations to make stride so

that they can stand in their own feet by increasing income.

“The government is executing different projects of the city corporations,

but it will not always do everything and the local government institutions

will also have to work and implement projects so that they become self-

reliant,” she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina pointed out that Chittagong City

Corporation once was stood in its own feet where mayor late ABM Mohiuddin

Chowdhury ran the corporation efficiently.

The prime minister said the government will construct flats for stranded

Pakistanis living at Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur in the capital.

“There are many Biharis who expressed allegiance to Pakistan during the

liberation war. But Pakistan didn’t take back them and they are leading an

inhuman life in the camp,” she said.

She said the government in the meantime is searching place for them and

will build flats so that they can live there smoothly.

The prime minister said the government will also construct flats for the

cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation.

“We’ve already constructed four multi-storied buildings, out of 13, in

Dhaka South City Corporation for the cleaners. Such buildings will also be

constructed for the cleaners of the DNCC,” she said.

The prime minister urged the dwellers to keep the city neat and clean and

maintain austerity in using electricity and water. She also asked them to

abide by traffic rules to avert road accident.

The premier asked the mayor and councillors to assist the students so that

they can cross roads after the school hours.

Sheikh Hasina said the government divided Dhaka City Corporation into north

and south to ensure services for the people.

Mentioning that the government’s every step as public-friendly, the premier

said the government has implemented Hatirjheel Project and built a number of

flyovers, while the work on constructing Metro Rail and Elevated Expressway

is underway in the capital for development of communication and easing

traffic jam.

The by-election to the mayoral post of the DNCC and the post of general

councillors and reserved seats councillors in 36 wards added newly to the

DNCC and DSCC were held on February 28 last.

Awami League candidate Atiqul Islam was elected DNCC mayor in the by-

election.

He secured 8,39,302 votes with ‘Boat’ symbol while his nearest contestant

Shafin Ahmed of Jatiya Party bagged 52,429 votes with ‘plough’ symbol.