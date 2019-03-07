Second day voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls going on

DHAKA, March 07, 2019 (BSS) – Second day’s voting in two-day polls to elect the office bearers for 2019-2020 of Dhaka Bar Association, believed to be the largest Bar of Asia, has started 9am this morning.

The balloting will go on till 5pm, with one hour recess from 1pm to 2pm.

The first day of voting took place on February 27, and the election commission concerned decided to adjourn the polls till today due to rough weather and general holiday in the electoral areas for by-elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

A total of 4,646 voters out of the 17, 897 legal voters exercised their franchise on the first day. Of those, four votes were rejected.

Pro-independence Sammilito Ainjibi Samannay Parishad candidates are taking part under White Panel, while BNP-Jamaat supported candidates are contesting under Blue Panel. A total of 54 candidates are vying for 27 posts including President and General Secretary.

Gazi Md Shah Alam and Md Asaduzzaman Khan (Rochi) are contesting for the posts of president and general secretary respectively from White Panel, while Md Iqbal Hossain and Md Hossain Ali Khan Hasan are vying for the posts from Blue Panel.

Advocate Mokhlesur Rahman Badal conducting the polls as Chief Election Commissioner.