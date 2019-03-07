Joy Bangla Concert today to enthrall rock music lovers

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – The countdown for long-awaited youth-centric
concert annual “Joy Bangla Concert” is nearing an end as the largest musical
extravaganza is set to take place at the Bangladesh Army Stadium here this
afternoon.
The concert is going to be staged on a red-letter day when the nation is
observing the historic 7th March commemorating the landmark speech by
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which was touted as indirect declaration of
the country’s independence in 1971.
Under the supervision of Centre for Research and Information (CRI),
Young Bangla, one of the leading youth networks of Bangladesh, hosts the mega
event annually to revive Liberation War spirit among youths.
At the concert, leading musical bands perform one song each from the
list of patriotic songs played from the Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the
rebel radio station that kept up the morale of the freedom fighters and also
the countrymen in 1971 Liberation War.
“The Young Bangla has been organising the concert every year since 2015.
The celebration has now become more significant as the UNESCO has recognised
the landmark speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage on October
30, 2017,” CRI Associate Coordinator Engineer Tonmoy Ahmed told BSS on
Wednesday.
He said leading bands Artcell, Chirkutt, Lalon, Arbovirus, Shunno,
Nemesis, Cryptic Fate and Bay of Bengal will perform in the concert to
mesmerize the fans with rock music.
The entry to the mega event at the Army Stadium is totally free this
year as the spectators’ just need to complete registration, Ahmed added.
He said a large number of fans especially youths have already registered
to join the concert this year which is going to be one of the best one of its
kind.
This year entry gates will open at 01:30 pm today while there will be a
separate entry point at the venue for female audiences, Ahmed said.
In last three years, around 60,000 youths, altogether, enjoyed the
concert at the venue while 90,000 watched on live-streaming on different
social media sites and various organisations’ websites and millions viewed on
prominent TV channels.
Hundreds of youths imbued with Liberation War spirit will gather at the
stadium to recall the day and celebrate independence with the Bangla rock
music.