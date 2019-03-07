Joy Bangla Concert today to enthrall rock music lovers

DHAKA, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – The countdown for long-awaited youth-centric

concert annual “Joy Bangla Concert” is nearing an end as the largest musical

extravaganza is set to take place at the Bangladesh Army Stadium here this

afternoon.

The concert is going to be staged on a red-letter day when the nation is

observing the historic 7th March commemorating the landmark speech by

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which was touted as indirect declaration of

the country’s independence in 1971.

Under the supervision of Centre for Research and Information (CRI),

Young Bangla, one of the leading youth networks of Bangladesh, hosts the mega

event annually to revive Liberation War spirit among youths.

At the concert, leading musical bands perform one song each from the

list of patriotic songs played from the Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, the

rebel radio station that kept up the morale of the freedom fighters and also

the countrymen in 1971 Liberation War.

“The Young Bangla has been organising the concert every year since 2015.

The celebration has now become more significant as the UNESCO has recognised

the landmark speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage on October

30, 2017,” CRI Associate Coordinator Engineer Tonmoy Ahmed told BSS on

Wednesday.

He said leading bands Artcell, Chirkutt, Lalon, Arbovirus, Shunno,

Nemesis, Cryptic Fate and Bay of Bengal will perform in the concert to

mesmerize the fans with rock music.

The entry to the mega event at the Army Stadium is totally free this

year as the spectators’ just need to complete registration, Ahmed added.

He said a large number of fans especially youths have already registered

to join the concert this year which is going to be one of the best one of its

kind.

This year entry gates will open at 01:30 pm today while there will be a

separate entry point at the venue for female audiences, Ahmed said.

In last three years, around 60,000 youths, altogether, enjoyed the

concert at the venue while 90,000 watched on live-streaming on different

social media sites and various organisations’ websites and millions viewed on

prominent TV channels.

Hundreds of youths imbued with Liberation War spirit will gather at the

stadium to recall the day and celebrate independence with the Bangla rock

music.