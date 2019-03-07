US revokes 77 visas from Venezuela government figures: Pence

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The United States is barring scores of Venezuelan officials and family members, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday, in the latest measure aimed at bringing down President Nicolas Maduro.

“The State Department is revoking 77 visas, including many officials of the Maduro regime and their families,” Pence said in a speech in Washington, according to his prepared remarks.

“We will continue to hold all of the Maduro regime accountable until democracy and libertad (liberty) are fully restored,” he said.

Last week, Washington revoked 49 visas from Venezuelan figures.