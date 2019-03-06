Drives against food adulteration to be continued: PM

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 6, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the parliament today the drives against adulteration would be continued until ensuring standard of foods.

“Mobile courts led by magistrates are now being conducted across the country to stop adulteration of foods. The drives will be continued until and unless stopping of the food adulteration,” she said in the House while replying to a question from treasury bench member Shahiduzzaman Sarker from Naogaon-2 constituency.

The scripted reply of the premier was tabled in the House as the proceedings of the session began this afternoon with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

“The government has formulated a five-year strategy to ensure safe food for all. National Food Safety Management Advisory Council and Central Food Safety Management Coordination Committee have been formed in line with the strategy to this end,” she also said.

The government observes National Food Safety Day on February 2 centrally and at district-upazila level across the country every year aimed at making people aware against food adulteration.

Food Safety Act, 2013 was enacted alongside formulating Food Safety (Food Processing and Administration System) Rules, 2014 and Food Safety (Technical Committee) Rules, 2017, to ensure safe foods for all, the premier added.