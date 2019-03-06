PM for national alliance to build developed Bangladesh

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 6, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for national alliance irrespective of political party and opinion for making Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country through achieving economic emancipation after freeing it from hunger, poverty and curse of illiteracy.

“Awami League, being a believer of the constitution and democratic form of government, always puts confidence on the unified force of the people and it is necessary to ensure their participation for ensuring overall development of the country,” she said in the House while replying to a question from treasury bench member Mohammad Shahiduzzaman from Meherpur-2 constituency.

The scripted reply of the premier was tabled in the House as the proceedings of the session began this afternoon with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Referring to her speech to the nation on January 25, she said, “We need national alliance now. We have to move forward forgetting differences and the linkage of the alliance will be the spirit of the Liberation War, secularism, democratic value, equity, development and progress.”

In this connection, she also said, “To form the national alliance, we held dialogues with all the registered political parties before holding the 11th parliamentary election. We have made the parliament as the centre point of all activities in running the government and formed parliamentary standing committees comprising law makers from the opposition parties.”

“Bangladesh Awami League doesn’t believe of the politics of vengeance as we believe of brotherly relationship and unity and for this reason we have called for national alliance several times,” she continued.

“But, the Awami League leaders and activists have been the victims of adverse behavior after assassination of Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family inmates (except Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana),” she said, adding that Awami League activists had been inhumanly tortured after the 2001 national election.

“I was personally attacked. The gruesome grenade attack was carried out on me and leaders and activists of my party (during the tenure of BNP-Jamaat alliance government) on August 21 in 2004. Twenty four people including 22 leaders and activists were killed and over 500 people were injured in the attack—,” she added.