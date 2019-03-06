TSS to be turned into vibrant organization: Jabbar

TONGI, March 6, 2019 (BSS)- Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) would be turned into a strong and vibrant organization.

“. . . (I) don’t want to see TSS as a failed organization, and there is no scope to get failed towards the journey of making TSS a vibrant organization,” he said while visiting the TSS infrastructures in Tongi.

Directing TSS officials to formulate a full-fledged plan regarding development of TSS, the minister said “the failure of turning TSS into a vibrant organization would never be accepted.”

He said the government has been voted to power to serve people and so, their interests have to be protected first.

Referring to infrastructures and resources of TSS, Jabbar said TSS cannot be legged behind after having such huge infrastructures and resources.

After transforming TSS into a company in 2010 it is now producing and marketing laptop “doel”, digital telephone set, PABX, digital electric meter and mobile phone battery and charger.

Mustafa Jabbar said success would not come from the production and marketing of any product sans market survey. He was astonished to know that TSS has no research and work plan on production and marketing.

Mentioning that TSS is a technological organization, the minister said “(officials) have to attain skill and efficiency on technology and new technology has to be introduced in TSS’s existing plants.”

Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Ashoke Kumar Biswas were present during the visit.