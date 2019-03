Banks in poll areas to remain closed on March 10

DHAKA, March 6, 2019 (BSS) – All the branches of scheduled banks will remain closed on March 10 in the election areas across the country, according to a circular of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The branches of the commercial banks at 83 upazilas under 12 districts in four divisions across the country will remain closed to enable bank officials and employees to cast their votes in the first phase of Upazila Election.

The areas where banks will remain closed are Panchagarh Sadar, Atwari, Bodha, Debiganj and Tetulia upazillas under Panchagarh district, Bhurungamari, Fulbari, Ulipur, Nagessor, Razarhat, Rajib Pur, Kurigram Sadar, Chilmari and Raomari upazillas under Kurigram district, Domar, Dimla, Nilphamari Sadar, Jaldhaka, Saidpur and Kishoreganj upazilas under Nilphamari district, Pathgram, Hathibanda, Lalmonirhat Sadar, Kaliganj and Aditmari upazillas under Lalmonirhat District in Rangpur Division.

The other areas are Jamalpur Sadar, Sarishabari, Islampur, Bakshiganj and Dewanganj upazillas under Jamalpur district, Barhatta, Drugapur, Khaliajuri, Mohonganj, Kendua, Kolmakanda, Madan, Purbadhala and Netrokona upazillas under Netrokona district in Mymensingh division, Chatak, Dowarabazar, South Sunamganj, Sunamganj Sadar, Derai, Jamalganj, Salfa, Dharmapasha, Bishambapur and Tahirpur upazillas under Sunamganj district and Bahubal, Madabpur, Chunarughat, Lakhai, Habiganj Sadar, Nabiganj, Ajmiriganj and Baniachong upazillas under Habiganj district in Sylhet division and Sirajganj Sadar, Belkuchi, Chowhali, Kazipur, Raiganj, Sahajadpur, Tarash and Ullapara upazillas under Sirajganj district, Joypurhat Sadar, Panchbibi, Akkelpur, Kalai and Khetlal upazillas under Joypurhat district, Bagatipara, Gurudashpur, Baraigram, Lalpur and Singra upazillas under Natore district and Tanore, Godagari, Mohanpur, Bagmara, Puthia, Durgapur, Charghat and Bhaga upazillas under Rajshahi district in Rajshahi division.