Khaleda Zia gets bail in Cumilla murder case

DHAKA, March 6, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court today granted six months bail to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in a case filed over setting a bus on fire and burning its eight passengers to death on February 2, 2015.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by the jailed BNP chief.

“The High Court today granted her bail in the case. But she will not be able to come out of jail as she was shown arrested in several other cases,” Khaleda’s lawyer advocate Masud Rana said.

Miscreants hurled petrol bombs on a passenger bus on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Chouddagram area in Cumilla during the blockade programme of BNP-Jamaat alliance. A total of eight passengers were burn to death and 27 others were injured.