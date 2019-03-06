Less-irrigation consuming crops vital for drought management

RAJSHAHI, March 6, 2019 (BSS)- Field level agricultural extension and
research officials and staffs have a vital role to inspiring and motivating
the farmers towards large-scale promotion of less-irrigation consuming crops
in the Barind area.
Less-water consuming crops like wheat, lentil and chickpea have been
identified as effective means of managing water-stressed condition in the
drought-prone Barind area comprising eight upazilas in Rajshahi,
Chapainawabgonj and Naogaon districts.
So, all the field level workers and staffs concerned should come forward
and work together to attain the cherished goal of boosting crop production
through managing the drought situation.
Agricultural scientists and researchers came up with the observation
while conducting a daylong training sessions on the issues at Godagari
Upazila headquarters in the district yesterday. More than 30 field level
staffs including Sub Assistant Agriculture Officers and scientific assistants
joined the training.
Regional Wheat Research Station (RWRS) organized the training in
association with Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and Barind
Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).
BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury and DAE Deputy Director Shamsul
Alam addressed the training as chief and special guests with RWRS Principal
Scientific Officer Dr Ilias Hossain in the chair.
Dr Akram Chowdhury emphasized for the promotion of less-irrigation
consuming cereal crops instead of depending on only Irri-Boro farming in
Barind area.
He mentioned enormous scopes of increasing the acreage of low-water
consuming crops like wheat, lentil, maize and mug-dal in the region.
Dr Ilias Hossaain said time has come to wide-ranging and sustainable
expansion and promotion of conservation agriculture (CA) based technologies
in the drought-prone area.
He clarified that principles of conservation agriculture are use of
reduced tillage, retention of some amounts of residues on the field, optimum
use of natural resources, sustainable and profitable crop diversification and
its rotation and judicious use of fertilizers and pesticides.