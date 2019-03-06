Less-irrigation consuming crops vital for drought management

RAJSHAHI, March 6, 2019 (BSS)- Field level agricultural extension and

research officials and staffs have a vital role to inspiring and motivating

the farmers towards large-scale promotion of less-irrigation consuming crops

in the Barind area.

Less-water consuming crops like wheat, lentil and chickpea have been

identified as effective means of managing water-stressed condition in the

drought-prone Barind area comprising eight upazilas in Rajshahi,

Chapainawabgonj and Naogaon districts.

So, all the field level workers and staffs concerned should come forward

and work together to attain the cherished goal of boosting crop production

through managing the drought situation.

Agricultural scientists and researchers came up with the observation

while conducting a daylong training sessions on the issues at Godagari

Upazila headquarters in the district yesterday. More than 30 field level

staffs including Sub Assistant Agriculture Officers and scientific assistants

joined the training.

Regional Wheat Research Station (RWRS) organized the training in

association with Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and Barind

Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).

BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury and DAE Deputy Director Shamsul

Alam addressed the training as chief and special guests with RWRS Principal

Scientific Officer Dr Ilias Hossain in the chair.

Dr Akram Chowdhury emphasized for the promotion of less-irrigation

consuming cereal crops instead of depending on only Irri-Boro farming in

Barind area.

He mentioned enormous scopes of increasing the acreage of low-water

consuming crops like wheat, lentil, maize and mug-dal in the region.

Dr Ilias Hossaain said time has come to wide-ranging and sustainable

expansion and promotion of conservation agriculture (CA) based technologies

in the drought-prone area.

He clarified that principles of conservation agriculture are use of

reduced tillage, retention of some amounts of residues on the field, optimum

use of natural resources, sustainable and profitable crop diversification and

its rotation and judicious use of fertilizers and pesticides.