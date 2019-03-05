AL to observe historic 7th March

DHAKA, Mar 5, 2018 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League has taken elaborate programme to observe the historic 7th March across the country on Thursday in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then ‘Race Course Maidan’, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city, directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistan occupation forces.

Awami League will hoist national and party flags atop the Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices and place wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait on the Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi in the morning, said a press release.

A discussion will be arranged at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) auditorium at 3pm on the day.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion. Party leaders and distinguished personalities will address it.