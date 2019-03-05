DPL 50-over format from March 8

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS)- The 50-over format of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) gets underway on March 8 at three venues across the city.

Three matches will be held everyday with reigning champions Abahani Limited taking on Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothisthan (BKSP) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

In the day’s other two matches, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club who clinched the title of the T20 format on Monday will lock horns with Uttara Sporting Club at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium (KSOAS) while Legends of Rupganj will face off Brothers Union at BKSP-3 ground.

A total 12 clubs take part in the league, dubbed as the most coveted tournament of the country.

The league, however, will start sans the national players who are now currently busy with the Test series against New Zealand. Players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal had already sought leave from the league officially but the other national players will be available once they return from New Zealand.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is currently on rehab to recover from his finger injury is highly unlikely to play the league.