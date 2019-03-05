TIB shouldn’t be one eyed: ACC Chairman

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman

Iqbal Mahmood today said the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB)

should not be one eyed as it only knows to criticize, but it don’t know to

praise for positive initiatives for curbing graft.

“ACC always welcome criticism, but one should first realize the reality,

condition and culture before making criticism and at the same time it must

find out the way to resolve the problem,” he said while a three-member

delegation headed by Mathias Boss assigned for evaluation of the ongoing TIB

activities at ACC Segunbagicha headquarters here.

“TIB should know how to praise for good initiative taken by government or

by any public organisations or by any political party. They should not be one

eyed rather being two eyed,” Iqbal Mahmood added.

“People are the owners of government and private organisations even the

organisations run by foreign assistance. So that, they should be transparent

by making public their budgets, incomes and expenses,” he continued.

Regarding TIB’s research, ACC chairman said, “The research methodology of

TIB should be transparent. In major case, TIB usually collects data through

secondary source and focus group discussions. They should use primary data in

doing so. There will be fewer mistakes in result and analysis of their

researches if they use primary data to this regard.