Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets witnessed flat on Tuesday when daily transactions declined on lower demand.

The day’s trade value at DSE declined to Taka 575.19 crore from Monday’s Taka 682.02 crore and the daily trade fell to 12 crore shares from 12.37 crore of the previous session.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 5.07 points up at 5,687.49. The blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 4.20 points down at 1,995.91. But, the Shariah DSES closed the day with 5 points down at 1,304.20.

At the DSE, prices of 109 securities out of the day’s 345 closed higher against 191 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Dutch Bangla Bank, Safko Spinning, National Polymer, EBL and Monno Ceramics. The major losing issues were Paramount, DBH, Provati Insurance, IPDC and Agrani Insurance. Monno Ceramics topped the turnover list followed by UPGDCL, Premier Bank, National Polymer and BSCCL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 23.28 points down at 17,402.88.

At the CSE, a total of 247 issues were traded while 62 closed higher and 152 closed lower as 62.80 lakh shares worth Taka 19.54 crore changed hands.