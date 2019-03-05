Dhaka-Kathmandu sign double taxation avoidance deal

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Nepal signed an agreement to

avoid double taxation to strengthen its bilateral trade and investment.

The taxation would help the investors to escape the double taxation in both

the countries for the same income.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and

Nepalese Revenue Secretary Lal Shanker Ghimire inked the agreement on behalf

of their respective sides in Kathmandu, said an NBR press release today.

Different countries sign this bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation

on the income of same person or organization or institution. Bangladesh has

double taxation agreement with 35 countries.