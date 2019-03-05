Dhaka-Kathmandu sign double taxation avoidance deal

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Nepal signed an agreement to
avoid double taxation to strengthen its bilateral trade and investment.
The taxation would help the investors to escape the double taxation in both
the countries for the same income.
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and
Nepalese Revenue Secretary Lal Shanker Ghimire inked the agreement on behalf
of their respective sides in Kathmandu, said an NBR press release today.
Different countries sign this bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation
on the income of same person or organization or institution. Bangladesh has
double taxation agreement with 35 countries.