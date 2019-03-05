Nine more parliamentary bodies reconstituted

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – The 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today
reconstituted nine more Parliamentary Standing bodies.
With Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s approval, Chief
whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury proposed the names of the committees and the
members following the Rules of Procedure.
The JS with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, unanimously
adopted the proposals by voice votes.
The reconstituted committees are the Women and Children Affairs Ministry,
Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Textile and
Jute, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Defence,
Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Ministry
of Youth and Sports.