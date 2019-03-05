Nine more parliamentary bodies reconstituted

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – The 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today

reconstituted nine more Parliamentary Standing bodies.

With Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s approval, Chief

whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury proposed the names of the committees and the

members following the Rules of Procedure.

The JS with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, unanimously

adopted the proposals by voice votes.

The reconstituted committees are the Women and Children Affairs Ministry,

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Textile and

Jute, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Defence,

Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Ministry

of Youth and Sports.