6,18,632 hectares land brought under jute cultivation in last fiscal: minister

JATIYA SANGSAD, MAR 05, 2019 (BSS) – Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir

Gazi today said about 6,18,632 hectares of land were brought under jute

cultivation in the country during fiscal 2018-19.

“Bangladesh exports jutes to Pakistan, India, Nepal, China, Côte d’Ivoire,

Djibouti, Vietnam, Brazil, El Salvador, Russia, the UK, Tunisia and Germany,”

the minister said while responding to a starred question placed by Md Abdul

Aziz of Sirajganj-3 in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in

the chair.

As jute market is open for all, the government cannot fix the price of jute,

Gazi said, adding the prices of jute vary on the quality of jute fibers and

its demand in market.