Quader may undergo bypass surgery in Singapore: Doctor

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Ailing Awami League (AL) General Secretary

and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is likely to undergo a

bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he is now being

treated, doctors concerned today told BSS.

“He (Quader) is likely to undergo a bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth

Hospital here ‘within days’,” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

(BSMMU) Director Dr Abu Naser Rizvi, who is staying beside the ailing

politician in Singapore, informed BSS in a video clip.

He said Mount Elizabeth Hospital doctors found infections in his kidneys

and he could be fit for the surgery once the infections were contained.

“They (doctors) are thinking to carry out a bypass surgery in his heart

after controlling the infections . . . his condition, however, is stable now

and gradually improving,” Rizvi said.

A Mount Elizabeth Hospital air ambulance flew Quader to Singapore last

evening for better medical management as advised by doctors including famous

Indian cardiologist Devi Shetty as he was being treated at BSMMU Hospital

with critical cardiac condition.

His wife Isratunnesa Quader is also accompanying Quader at Mount Elizabeth

Hospital in Singapore.