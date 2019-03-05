Quader may undergo bypass surgery in Singapore: Doctor

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Ailing Awami League (AL) General Secretary
and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is likely to undergo a
bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he is now being
treated, doctors concerned today told BSS.
“He (Quader) is likely to undergo a bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth
Hospital here ‘within days’,” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University
(BSMMU) Director Dr Abu Naser Rizvi, who is staying beside the ailing
politician in Singapore, informed BSS in a video clip.
He said Mount Elizabeth Hospital doctors found infections in his kidneys
and he could be fit for the surgery once the infections were contained.
“They (doctors) are thinking to carry out a bypass surgery in his heart
after controlling the infections . . . his condition, however, is stable now
and gradually improving,” Rizvi said.
A Mount Elizabeth Hospital air ambulance flew Quader to Singapore last
evening for better medical management as advised by doctors including famous
Indian cardiologist Devi Shetty as he was being treated at BSMMU Hospital
with critical cardiac condition.
His wife Isratunnesa Quader is also accompanying Quader at Mount Elizabeth
Hospital in Singapore.