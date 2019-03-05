Facebook to restrict foreign political adverts ahead of Indonesia poll

JAKARTA, March 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Facebook has banned political

advertisements from outside Indonesia ahead of the country’s presidential

poll, just weeks after being heavily criticised by the European Union for not

doing enough to counter election meddling.

The world’s biggest social network said it was temporarily restricting any

paid material from advertisers based outside the Southeast Asian nation that

related to politicians, parties or attempts to encourage voter suppression.

“We want to make it harder to interfere with elections on the platform,

and easier for people to make their voices legitimately heard in the

political process,” Facebook said in a statement, adding the new policy will

be effective Tuesday.

EU officials blasted the company earlier this year for not doing enough to

scrutinise advertising on its site in the run-up to European Union elections

in May.

In response, the company unveiled new tools and rules that would require a

wide range of political ads linked to the elections to be specifically

authorised and tagged with a clear “paid for by” disclaimer.

The US firm first began looking into its influence on elections after

revelations of Russian influence campaigns during the 2016 US election.

But the social media giant has been accused of being too slow to act by

some leaders.

Facebook said it would use a combination of automated and human

intervention to remove offending ads relating to Indonesia.

Indonesia is battling its own wave of online hate speech, as conservative

groups exploit social media to spread lies and target minorities.

Authorities are worried inflammatory material posted online could crack

open social and religious fault lines in the world’s largest Muslim-majority

country ahead of presidential elections in April.

Facebook said in February it removed hundreds of accounts and pages linked

to Indonesian cyber group Saracen that has been accused of spreading hate

speech and fake news.

Facebook has a fact-checking partnership with AFP in multiple countries.