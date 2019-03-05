681 illegal establishments evicted in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 5, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 681 illegal structures
established on both sides of the road from Palashbari upazila town to
Tulshighat Bazaar in the district had been evicted in last few days till
Monday.
Office sources said a large number of people had been running their
business illegally through establishing structures on the both sides of the
road owned by Roads and Highway Department (RHD).
Last year, the government took a project to widen the road from
Palashbari to Gaibandha town so that the vehicles could move on the road
smoothly.
Accordingly, the authority concerned served notices to the owners of the
establishments to remove their structures but to no effect.
Finding no way, the team led by executive magistrate along with police
forces conducted the drives on the road and evicted the 681 illegal
structures from there.
Executive engineer of RHD Mohammad Asaduzzaman, sub divisional engineer
Ramzan Ali, assistant engineer Afjalur Rahman and sub assistant engineer Apel
Mahmud accompanied the teams during the drives.