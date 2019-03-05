Met office forecasts rain until tomorrow

DHAKA, March 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predict rain or thundershowers across the country till tomorrow.

“The ongoing rainy condition may continue at some places across the

country till tomorrow … The Southern part of the country may experience

excessive rain during the period, “BMD Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told BSS

this morning.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions

and at a few places over Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places

over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with isolated hails at some

places over the country, a BMD bulletin said.

Day temperature may rise slightly over northern part and it may remain

nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded 31.0 degrees

Celsius at Cox’s Bazar in Chattogram while today’s minimum temperature was

14.3 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur.

The highest rainfall in the last 24-hour as of 6am today was recorded 33 mm

at Mymensingh.

The sun sets at 6:03 pm today and rises at 6:16 am tomorrow in the

capital.