New secretaries appointed for PM

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS)-The government has appointed five persons to different posts of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications in this regard today.

Hasan Jahid Tusher, former senior reporter of The Daily Star, has been appointed as Deputy Press Secretary to Prime Minister. Tusher was appointed under the grade-IV.

Awami League’s deputy publicity secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and agriculturist Moshiur Rahman (Humayun) have been made special assistants to the Prime Minister with the status of Deputy Secretary under the grade-V.

Gazi Hafizur Rahman has been appointed as the PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 under the grade-VI and Muhammad Arifuzzaman Nurnabi as PM’s assignment officer under the grade-IX.