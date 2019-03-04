Govt considering setting up 2nd nuclear power plant: Yeafesh Osman

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman today said the government is considering to set up second nuclear power plant in the country.

“Along with the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna, the government is considering to set up second nuclear power plant in the country,” the minister said while responding to a written question placed by M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 in the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

He said the government is thinking to select “preliminary place” for setting up the new nuclear plant from the country’s southern districts.