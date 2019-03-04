City AL prays for early recovery of Obaidul Quader

DHAKA, Mar 4, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Awami League held a doa and milad mahfil at its Bangabandhu Avenue office this afternoon for early recovery of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, who attended the doa mahfil as the chief guest, urged the countrymen to pray for the recovery of Obaidul Quader.

Obaidul Quader has been sent to Singapore for better treatment, said Hasan Mahmud.

Khalilur Rahman, Religious Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League central executive committee conducted the doa mahfil with Dhaka South City AL President Abul Hasnat in the chair.

Leaders and activists of AL and its front and associate bodies took part in the doa and milad mahfil.