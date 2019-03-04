Bureaucratic hurdles to be streamlined for foreign investors: FM

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said

that the foreign affairs ministry will remain engaged to facilitate win-win

proposals and help streamline bureaucratic hurdles for foreign companies

which are keen to invest in Bangladesh.

The foreign minister made the assurance while holding a meeting with an

influential congregation of top business, finance and investment leaders in

Dubai of the UAE on Saturday, a foreign ministry press release said here

today.

During the meeting, Momen outlined his vision of the foreign policy of

Bangladesh on the basis of “economic diplomacy” that envisages partnerships

across business and administrative platforms for the development of the

nation.

He urged the UAE business leaders to make more investment in skill

development, human resource augmentation, power and energy, Agro-processing,

blue economy, fisheries, and ICT sectors of Bangladesh.

Momen said Bangladesh wants to emerge as a hub for technological, trade,

business and financial connectivity.

He said Bangladesh is no more an aid-seeking country and it envisages a

future where the skill sets of its people would be entwined with the

financial and technological prowess of the industry.

He mentioned that the physical connectivity initiative of the Bangladesh

government is geared towards creating more fluidity in the business and

investment sectors.

The foreign minister briefed the business leaders about the Vision 2021 to

reach higher middle-income country landmark, Vision 2041 to emerge as a

developed country and the Delta Plan 2100, the 100 years development roadmap

as envisaged by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The UAE business leaders expressed their readiness to move into Bangladesh

with investments and technology if the government could connect them with

their hosts inside the country.

They also sought longer visa approvals for business and support for

acquiring land areas for developing industrial facilities.